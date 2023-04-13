Seaview Hotels for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
9 properties total found
Hotel 180 roomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
180 Number of rooms
Price on request
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Hotel 18 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Hotel 25 roomsin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
For sale is a luxuriously equipped four-story apartment hotel of category 4 *, located in an…
Hotel 6 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
Hotel 28 roomsin Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 5,500,000
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
Hotel 31 roomin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room
Bol, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 12,000,000
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
Hotel 23 roomsin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms
Bol, Croatia
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…

