Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Grad Split
4
Trogir
4
Split
3
Grad Makarska
2
Grad Supetar
2
Makarska
2
Opcina Bol
2
Supetar
2
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Hotel 180 roomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
180 Number of rooms
Price on request
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Hotel 18 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Hotel 25 roomsin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
For sale is a luxuriously equipped four-story apartment hotel of category 4 *, located in an…
Hotel 6 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 16 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
€ 3,600,000
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
Hotel 14 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
For sale hotel located in the center of Split, in a quiet location, just a few minutes walk …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 9 bath
€ 1,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, with…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
Hotel 28 roomsin Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 5,500,000
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
Hotel 31 roomin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room
Bol, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 12,000,000
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
Hotel 23 roomsin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms
Bol, Croatia
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
9 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
Hotel 15 roomsin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 14 bath 533 m²
€ 1,200,000
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
Hotel 28 roomsin Postira, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Postira, Croatia
28 Number of rooms 28 bath 2 400 m²
Price on request
Brač, Postira, 1st ROW TO THE SEA, hotel of approx. 2400 m2 on a plot of approx. 4800 m2. T…
Hotel 14 roomsin Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 15 bath 734 m²
€ 1,600,000
The island of Brač, Supetar, hotel with a total area of 624m2, apartment 110m2 and yard 528m…
Hotel 14 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 13 bath 550 m²
€ 2,300,000
Trogir, center Hotel of approx. 550 m2 on 5 floors, located in the protected historic cente…

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir