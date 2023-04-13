Croatia
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Commercial real estate in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
48 properties total found
Hotel 180 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
180 Number of rooms
Price on request
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Hotel 25 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
25 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
For sale is a luxuriously equipped four-story apartment hotel of category 4 *, located in an…
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 16 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
€ 3,600,000
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
For sale hotel located in the center of Split, in a quiet location, just a few minutes walk …
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
9 bath
€ 1,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, with…
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
8 607 m²
€ 2,990,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an unfinished building located in the commercial…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
Hotel 28 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
28 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 5,500,000
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
Hotel 31 room
Bol, Croatia
31 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 12,000,000
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
Hotel 23 rooms
Bol, Croatia
23 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
Office 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
9 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
10 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 1,100,000
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 448,000
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
Commercial
Grad Split, Croatia
27 m²
€ 81,000
Office space, 26 m2, well-established cafe, opportunity, Split Commercial space with a total…
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
14 bath
533 m²
€ 1,200,000
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
Warehouse 4 rooms
Sumartin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
320 m²
€ 1,400,000
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Office 4 rooms
Solin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 200,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, business premisesOn the ground floor of a residential building, a commerc…
Commercial
Omis, Croatia
40 m²
€ 168,000
Office space in Omiš, 40m2 The office space is located on the ground floor of a residential …
Commercial 1 room
Bol, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
131 m²
€ 315,000
Bol, Brač - a small house with a usable area of 31.65 m2 and a business space of 101.99 m2, …
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, Japirko, pizzeria with a usable area of 94 m2 with outdoor space approx. 300m2. The …
Hotel 28 rooms
Postira, Croatia
28 Number of rooms
28 bath
2 400 m²
Price on request
Brač, Postira, 1st ROW TO THE SEA, hotel of approx. 2400 m2 on a plot of approx. 4800 m2. T…
Hotel 14 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
15 bath
734 m²
€ 1,600,000
The island of Brač, Supetar, hotel with a total area of 624m2, apartment 110m2 and yard 528m…
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 500,000
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
