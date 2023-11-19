Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Sibenik
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sibenik, Croatia

сommercial property
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir