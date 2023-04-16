Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sibenik, Croatia

Restaurant 7 roomsin Sibenik, Croatia
Restaurant 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Other 5 roomsin Sibenik, Croatia
Other 5 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 1,750,000
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ ПРОДАЖА АГЕНСТВА! Продается коммерческое здание, распоженное в пригороде Шибен…
Commercialin Sibenik, Croatia
Commercial
Sibenik, Croatia
199 m²
€ 240,000
I24930 8. dalmatinske udarne brigade
