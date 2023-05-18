Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Shops for sale in Croatia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
€ 75,000
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 75 m²
€ 240,000
I23610 Trešnjevka
Commercial in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Commercial
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Area 930 m²
€ 1,150,000
I25387 dr. Franje Tuđmana
Commercial in Grad Zabok, Croatia
Commercial
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Area 53 m²
€ 70,000
I22017 Zivtov trg
Commercial in Pozega, Croatia
Commercial
Pozega, Croatia
Area 90 m²
€ 1,200
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT, POŽEGA, 90m2. In an excellent location in Požega, a street premi…
Commercial in Novo Selo, Croatia
Commercial
Novo Selo, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
I25188 Visoke peći Metaval
Office 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Price on request
POJIŠAN office space in an attractive location along the main road Business space is 200 m2…
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 125 m²
€ 159,000
I24209 Kolarova
Office 5 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 55 m²
€ 240,000
Business space in a residential building on the ground floor, area registered in the title d…
Commercial in Gornji cehi, Croatia
Commercial
Gornji cehi, Croatia
Area 47 m²
€ 131,600
I22041 Remetinečka cesta
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 28 m²
€ 118,999
I25148 Ulica Ivana Lučića
Commercial in Omis, Croatia
Commercial
Omis, Croatia
Area 40 m²
€ 168,000
Office space in Omiš, 40m2 The office space is located on the ground floor of a residential …

