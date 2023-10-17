Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Croatia

Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Gornja Dubrava, office space One-room office space of 35 m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
€60,000
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€448,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
€20,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€978,667
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 212 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 211.56 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€844,124
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€865,790
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 120.34 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€480,156
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€851,027
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 309 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€1,23M
Shop 2 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 218 m²
Vrbik   Commercial space of 218.35 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building built…
€420,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
€75,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Trešnjevka, near Cibona tower   Business space on two floors of 172.41 m2 on the ground fl…
€350,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Novi Zagreb, Dugave Business space of 41.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building (2021)…
€87,000
Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
€500,000
Shop 2 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Novi Zagreb-West, Remetinečka cesta Well-established cafe bar of 49 m2 with a terrace of 30…
€130,000
Shop 1 room in Klinca Sela, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Klinca Sela, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
€187,500
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
€150,000
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
€300,000
Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
€186,200
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
€180,000
Shop 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Kvaternik Square Business space of 108.87 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building…
€180,000

