Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Profitable houses

Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Croatia

commercial property
229
restaurants
10
hotels
31
offices
20
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
23
warehouses
5
shops
23
Show more
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Grad Pula, Croatia
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,070,000
PULA – MEDULIN Villa with 5 apartments – top furniture, pool and 200m to the sea in Nobelvi…

Regions with properties for sale

Grad Pula

Properties features in Croatia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir