Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Seaview Restaurants for Sale in Croatia

сommercial property
245
hotels
36
offices
16
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
36
warehouses
6
shops
23
commercial property
4
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
Restaurant with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Area 515 m²
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of building A in the apartment complex in Umag…
€1,24M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir