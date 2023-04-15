Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

Commercial real estate in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Crikvenica
2
Grad Crikvenica
2
Bakar
1
Grad Bakar
1
Grad Novi Vinodolski
1
Grad Opatija
1
Krk
1
Novi Vinodolski
1
Show more
7 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
50 Number of rooms
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
Office 8 roomsin Opatija, Croatia
Office 8 rooms
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 325,000
For sale commercial-residential facility with a total area of about 380 m2, located on a plo…
Commercial 1 roomin Bakar, Croatia
Commercial 1 room
Bakar, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 420 m²
Price on request
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
Investmentin Krk, Croatia
Investment
Krk, Croatia
€ 1,351,980
Building land for tourist purposes T2 in the city of Krk, Politin, 9,657 m2 The land located…
Investmentin Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Investment
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
€ 3,300,000
FOR SALE, NOVI VINDOLSKI, INVESTMENT LAND FIRST ROW TO THE SEAThe investment land with a tot…
Hotel 60 roomsin Selce, Croatia
Hotel 60 rooms
Selce, Croatia
60 Number of rooms 5 000 m²
€ 8,000,000
Crikvenica, Selce, hotel in a very nice location, only 10 m from the crystal turquoise sea. …
Restaurant 10 roomsin Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 865 m²
€ 800,000
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir