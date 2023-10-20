Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Zlatar Bistrica

Commercial real estate in Opcina Zlatar Bistrica, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Zlatar Bistrica, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zlatar Bistrica, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 11 952 m²
Goldsmith Bistrica Production and storage facilities with an area of 11,952 m2 built on a p…
€6,80M
