Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Zakanje

Commercial real estate in Opcina Zakanje, Croatia

1 property total found
Investment in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€3,75M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir