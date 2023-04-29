Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Sutivan
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir