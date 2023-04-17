Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Marcana
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 29 roomsin Krnica, Croatia
Hotel 29 rooms
Krnica, Croatia
29 Number of rooms
€ 2,185,000
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…

Properties features in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir