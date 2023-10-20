Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

2 properties total found
Investment in Rakalj, Croatia
Investment
Rakalj, Croatia
ISTRIA Investment opportunity – the land of total area of 60.000 m2 for an attractive invest…
€1,70M
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krnica, Croatia
Hotel 29 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
Rooms 29
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
€2,19M
