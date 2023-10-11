Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lovas
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Opcina Lovas, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Opatovac, Croatia
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir