Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lovas

Commercial real estate in Opcina Lovas, Croatia

1 property total found
Investment in Opatovac, Croatia
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1,39M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir