Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Barban
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Opcina Barban, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Barban, Croatia
Hotel
Barban, Croatia
Number of floors 2
€ 1,990,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir