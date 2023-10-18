Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Barban

Commercial real estate in Opcina Barban, Croatia

1 property total found
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Barban, Croatia
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Barban, Croatia
Number of floors 2
€1,99M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir