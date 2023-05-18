Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Offices
Pool Offices for Sale in Croatia
commercial property
229
restaurants
10
hotels
31
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
28
warehouses
5
shops
24
other
5
Office
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Investment
Town of Pag, Croatia
€ 2,450,000
FOUR STAR HOTEL IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY OF PAG WITH AN APARTMENT HOUSEIn the center of the…
Recommend
Restaurant 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
15 m²
€ 209,000
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
Recommend
Investment
Makarska, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Complex with 9 apartments and 2 business premises, 800 m2, Makarska The complex of 9 units i…
Recommend
Restaurant 12 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
12
1
334 m²
€ 834,000
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
Recommend
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 840,000
I25326 Trsje
Recommend
Investment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 373,000
INVESTMENT, SALE OPG, Marija Bistrica, family farm, easily accessible and well-known locatio…
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
21
23
2 948 m²
€ 6,250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Gornji cehi, Croatia
47 m²
€ 131,600
I22041 Remetinečka cesta
Recommend
Hotel 45 rooms
Smokvica, Croatia
45
4
€ 3,004,200
Recommend
Warehouse 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
132 m²
€ 480,000
Donji grad, Draškovićeva Business space of 132m2, located on the ground floor of a residen…
Recommend
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
1 070 m²
€ 1,423,000
I25086 Zagrebačka cesta
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3
89 m²
€ 350,000
Lower Town, European Square Three bedroom office space of 88.87 m2 on the 2nd floor buildi…
Recommend
Regions with properties for sale
Zagreb
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL