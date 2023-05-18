Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Croatia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Investment in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 750,000
I23721 Gramača
Hotel 14 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€ 4,233,605
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 95 m²
€ 140,000
I17799 Črnomerec
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 192 m²
€ 1,250,000
I25540 Prilaz Vladislava Brajkovića
Hotel 18 rooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
€ 2,759,753
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Other in Grad Split, Croatia
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 8 607 m²
€ 2,915,643
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an unfinished building located in the commercial…
Hotel 15 rooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 533 m²
€ 1,200,000
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 25 m²
€ 95,000
I25417 Antuna Šoljana
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 160,000
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
Commercial in Jagodno, Croatia
Commercial
Jagodno, Croatia
Area 826 m²
€ 840,000
I22922 Jagodno
Office 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
€ 350,000
Lower Town, European Square Three bedroom office space of 88.87 m2 on the 2nd floor buildi…
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 460 m²
€ 1,150,000
I25726 Zadarska ulica 75
