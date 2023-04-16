Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Office
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a large plo…

Properties features in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir