Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Krapina-Zagorje County
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

сommercial property
7
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
I26611 Stjepana Radića
€145,000
Investment with electricity in Durmanec, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Durmanec, Croatia
I25676 Brezova gora
€1,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir