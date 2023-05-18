Show property on map Show properties list
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 823 m²
€ 840,000
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
Investment in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 239,000
SALE, LAND AND HOUSE LučkoA family house for sale for adaptation or demolition on a building…
Hotel 23 rooms in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
€ 2,936,882
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Area 95 m²
€ 1,550,000
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 39 m²
€ 82,800
I25140 Jurišićeva
Commercial in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Commercial
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 54 m²
€ 103,322
I23140 A.K. Miošića
Hotel 18 rooms in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
€ 2,920,404
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Office in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Office
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,345,641
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a large plo…
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Area 508 m²
€ 1,100,000
Investment in Kanfanar, Croatia
Investment
Kanfanar, Croatia
€ 501,283
I25647 16. rujna
Revenue house 10 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
€ 1,073,412
PULA – MEDULIN Villa with 5 apartments – top furniture, pool and 200m to the sea in Nobelvi…
Investment in Duzica, Croatia
Investment
Duzica, Croatia
€ 100,001
I20968 Dužica
