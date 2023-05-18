Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office 10 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
€ 2,447,401
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
Warehouse 4 rooms in Sumartin, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
Sumartin, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€ 1,400,000
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
€ 448,000
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
Commercial in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 110 m²
€ 394,000
I22418 Radnička cesta
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 338 m²
€ 1,350,000
I23090 Đorđićeva/Draškovićeva
Hotel 18 rooms in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
€ 2,920,404
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Commercial 1 room in Bakar, Croatia
Commercial 1 room
Bakar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Price on request
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 23
Area 2 948 m²
€ 6,250,000
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 309 m²
€ 667,081
I22965 Avenija Dubrava
Commercial in Grad Zabok, Croatia
Commercial
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Area 46 m²
€ 89,900
I22018 Ksavera Šandora Gjalskog
Warehouse 1 room in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
€ 350,000
Kastela, Kastel Stari Business space (hall) below the Adriatic highway. Hall area: 330m2 …
Commercial in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Commercial
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 54 m²
€ 103,322
I23140 A.K. Miošića
