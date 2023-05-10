Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Kanfanar, Croatia
Investment
Kanfanar, Croatia
€ 500,000
Investment in Brtonigla, Croatia
Investment
Brtonigla, Croatia
€ 600,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir