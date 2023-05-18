Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Croatia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Price on request
POJIŠAN office space in an attractive location along the main road Business space is 200 m2…
Restaurant 2 rooms in Prgomet, Croatia
Restaurant 2 rooms
Prgomet, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 249,000
Prgomet (near Trogir), business space with the possibility of upgrading, a few kilometers fr…
Commercial 6 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial 6 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 355 m²
€ 700,000
Maksimir, Petrova Residential and business building with a total area of ​​355 m2 on a plot…
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
€ 75,000
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
Commercial in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Commercial
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 54 m²
€ 103,322
I23140 A.K. Miošića
Commercial real estate in Novigrad, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 900 m²
€ 2,100,000
NOVIGRAD – An attractive restaurant and boarding house with a well-established business. Nov…
Investment in Odra, Croatia
Investment
Odra, Croatia
€ 412,000
I22287 Velika cesta
Office 5 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 55 m²
€ 240,000
Business space in a residential building on the ground floor, area registered in the title d…
Investment in Gornji Macelj, Croatia
Investment
Gornji Macelj, Croatia
€ 1,002,566
I25676 Brezova gora
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 29 m²
€ 220,000
I23627 Ilica
Other in Grad Split, Croatia
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 1,103,230
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
Investment in Brtonigla, Croatia
Investment
Brtonigla, Croatia
€ 600,000
I23782 Kršete

