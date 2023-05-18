Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Croatia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 43 rooms in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 43 rooms
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 43
€ 9,397,737
Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 823 m²
€ 840,000
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Labin, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
€ 1,379,495
For sale is a traditional hotel of 550.15 m2, located on the east coast of Istria, between t…
Office 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
€ 90,000
Trnava, business premises One-room office space of 61.37m2 NKP on the ground floor of a com…
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 1,400,000
In one of the most famous cities on the Adriatic coastline, Dubrovnik lies a stunning proper…
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€ 60,000
Gornja Dubrava, office space One-room office space of 35 m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
Hotel 19 rooms in Orebic, Croatia
Hotel 19 rooms
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 19
Number of floors 4
€ 8,870,411
Commercial real estate in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 190 m²
€ 1,200,000
Samobor, strict Center Business-residential building with a total NKP of 1.190m2 built in 2…
Commercial in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 160 m²
€ 180,000
I21263 Jablanska
Hotel in Barban, Croatia
Hotel
Barban, Croatia
Number of floors 2
€ 2,021,757
Office 2 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
€ 180,000
Trnava, business premises One-room office space of 122.74m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
Restaurant 1 room in Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …

