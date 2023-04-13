Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Croatia

Hotel To archive
Hotel 180 roomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
180 Number of rooms
Price on request
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Hotel 50 roomsin Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
50 Number of rooms
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
Hotel 46 roomsin Ploce, Croatia
Hotel 46 rooms
Ploce, Croatia
46 Number of rooms
€ 2,300,000
For sale hotel located in the center of Ploce, a small seaside town halfway between the hist…
Hotel 29 roomsin Krnica, Croatia
Hotel 29 rooms
Krnica, Croatia
29 Number of rooms
€ 2,185,000
For sale hotel located on the southeast coast of Istria, 25 km from Pula. This family-run ho…
Hotel 18 roomsin Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Hotel 18 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Hotel 25 roomsin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
For sale is a luxuriously equipped four-story apartment hotel of category 4 *, located in an…
Hotel 6 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 19 roomsin Orebic, Croatia
Hotel 19 rooms
Orebic, Croatia
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
Hotel 28 roomsin Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 5,500,000
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
Hotel 31 roomin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room
Bol, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 12,000,000
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
Hotel 23 roomsin Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms
Bol, Croatia
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Medulin, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Medulin, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
MEDULIN Hotel with 3 buildings in a central location Istria - Croatia   Hotel in an…
Hotel 60 roomsin Selce, Croatia
Hotel 60 rooms
Selce, Croatia
60 Number of rooms 5 000 m²
€ 8,000,000
Crikvenica, Selce, hotel in a very nice location, only 10 m from the crystal turquoise sea. …

