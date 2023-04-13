Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Croatia

Hotel
1 property total found
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Labin, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Labin, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a traditional hotel of 550.15 m2, located on the east coast of Istria, between t…

