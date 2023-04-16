Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Zapresic

Commercial real estate in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

Zapresic
4
4 properties total found
Commercialin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 586 m²
€ 3,600,000
I25034 Hrastovička ulica
Commercialin Zapresic, Croatia
Commercial
Zapresic, Croatia
27 m²
€ 45,000
I24826 Trg mladosti
Commercialin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
190 m²
€ 2,080,000
Welcome to the capital of Croatia, Zagreb! Where the history meets with an urban lifestyle, …
Commercialin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Commercial
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
145 m²
€ 180,001
I20990 Samoborska kod Stenjevca

Properties features in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir