Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Grad Zadar
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Kozino, Croatia
Investment
Kozino, Croatia
€ 2,280,000
Newly renovated villa with 15 apartments, restaurant and parking lots, 1,085 m2, Borik, Zada…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir