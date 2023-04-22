Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Grad Zadar

Commercial real estate in Grad Zadar, Croatia

2 properties total found
Commercial in Kozino, Croatia
Commercial
Kozino, Croatia
5 bath 545 m²
€ 1,100,000
If you are in the search for amazing service from a leading real estate company in Croatia, …
Investment in Kozino, Croatia
Investment
Kozino, Croatia
€ 2,280,000
Newly renovated villa with 15 apartments, restaurant and parking lots, 1,085 m2, Borik, Zada…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir