Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Vodice

Commercial real estate in Grad Vodice, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Vodice, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 39
Area 1 155 m²
Vodice, two detached apartment buildings near the sea. Two detached apartment buildings in …
€2,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir