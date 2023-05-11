Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

Trogir
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 18 rooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 25 rooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 550 m²
€ 2,300,000
Realting.com
Go