Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Supetar
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 28 rooms in Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 28
Number of floors 3
€ 5,500,000
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir