Shops for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
7
7 properties total found
Shop 3 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 448,000
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
Shop 3 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, Japirko, pizzeria with a usable area of 94 m2 with outdoor space approx. 300m2. The …
Shop 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 500,000
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 130,000
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
Shop 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 186,200
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 160,000
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…

