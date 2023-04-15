Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Split
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 6 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 16 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
€ 3,600,000
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
Hotel 14 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
For sale hotel located in the center of Split, in a quiet location, just a few minutes walk …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 9 bath
€ 1,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, with…

Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go