Commercial real estate in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
16
18 properties total found
Hotel 6 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 16 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
€ 3,600,000
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
Restaurant 2 bathroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
Hotel 14 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
For sale hotel located in the center of Split, in a quiet location, just a few minutes walk …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 9 bath
€ 1,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, with…
Otherin Grad Split, Croatia
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
8 607 m²
€ 2,990,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an unfinished building located in the commercial…
Otherin Grad Split, Croatia
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 1,100,000
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
Shop 3 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 448,000
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
Commercialin Grad Split, Croatia
Commercial
Grad Split, Croatia
27 m²
€ 81,000
Office space, 26 m2, well-established cafe, opportunity, Split Commercial space with a total…
Shop 3 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, Japirko, pizzeria with a usable area of 94 m2 with outdoor space approx. 300m2. The …
Shop 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 500,000
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 130,000
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
Office 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
POJIŠAN office space in an attractive location along the main road Business space is 200 m2…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
Shop 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 186,200
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
Office 5 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 240,000
Business space in a residential building on the ground floor, area registered in the title d…
Warehouse 10 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 946 m²
€ 1,000,000
Split, Stinice, office space of 946m2 on two floors, in nature a business building in a row,…
Shop 1 roomin Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 160,000
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…

Properties features in Grad Split, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
