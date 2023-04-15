Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Grad Split
Commercial real estate in Grad Split, Croatia
18 properties total found
Hotel 6 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 850,000
For sale is a luxuriously furnished two-level hostel with an area of 210 m2, located near th…
Hotel 16 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
€ 3,600,000
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
Hotel 14 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
For sale hotel located in the center of Split, in a quiet location, just a few minutes walk …
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
9 bath
€ 1,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, with…
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
8 607 m²
€ 2,990,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an unfinished building located in the commercial…
Other
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 1,100,000
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 448,000
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
Commercial
Grad Split, Croatia
27 m²
€ 81,000
Office space, 26 m2, well-established cafe, opportunity, Split Commercial space with a total…
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, Japirko, pizzeria with a usable area of 94 m2 with outdoor space approx. 300m2. The …
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 500,000
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 130,000
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
Office 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
200 m²
Price on request
POJIŠAN office space in an attractive location along the main road Business space is 200 m2…
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 186,200
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
Office 5 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 240,000
Business space in a residential building on the ground floor, area registered in the title d…
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
946 m²
€ 1,000,000
Split, Stinice, office space of 946m2 on two floors, in nature a business building in a row,…
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 160,000
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
