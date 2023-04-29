Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Solin
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Grad Solin, Croatia

Solin
2
Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 4 rooms in Solin, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Solin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 200,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, business premisesOn the ground floor of a residential building, a commerc…
Office 1 room in Solin, Croatia
Office 1 room
Solin, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 130,000
SOLIN, JAPIRKO, office space of 49m2, at the height of the 1st floor, located above the gara…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir