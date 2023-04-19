Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sisak-Moslavina County
  4. Grad Sisak

Commercial real estate in Grad Sisak, Croatia

Sisak
1
2 properties total found
Commercialin Novo Selo, Croatia
Commercial
Novo Selo, Croatia
2 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
I25188 Visoke peći Metaval
Commercialin Sisak, Croatia
Commercial
Sisak, Croatia
231 m²
€ 91,891
I19639 Matije Gupca
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir