Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Sibenik
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

сommercial property
5
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir