Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Omis

Commercial real estate in Grad Omis, Croatia

Omis
1
1 property total found
Commercial in Omis, Croatia
Commercial
Omis, Croatia
40 m²
€ 168,000
Office space in Omiš, 40m2 The office space is located on the ground floor of a residential …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir