Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Novigrad

Commercial real estate in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Novigrad, Croatia
Commercial real estate with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 900 m²
NOVIGRAD – An attractive restaurant and boarding house with a well-established business. Nov…
€2,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir