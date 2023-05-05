Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Makarska
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 180 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
Price on request
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir