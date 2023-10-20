Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Makarska
3
3 properties total found
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
€2,50M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
