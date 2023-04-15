Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Grad Dubrovnik

Commercial real estate in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik
8
8 properties total found
Commercialin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 1,400,000
In one of the most famous cities on the Adriatic coastline, Dubrovnik lies a stunning proper…
Commercial real estatein Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
12 bath 750 m²
€ 1,870,000
  The 750 m2 Kaboga stone villa, located just in the heart of Gruz port, was originally buil…
Commercialin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
66 m²
€ 2,370,000
Commercialin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
508 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercialin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
95 m²
€ 1,550,000
Commercial real estatein Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
23 bath 2 948 m²
€ 6,250,000
Commercial real estatein Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 bath 450 m²
€ 3,115,000
Commercial 4 bathroomsin Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bath 166 m²
€ 1,510,000
If you are looking for a commercial property to start your real estate journey, then surely …

Properties features in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir