Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Crikvenica

Commercial real estate in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

2 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Investment in Selce, Croatia
Investment
Selce, Croatia
FOR SALE, NOVI VINDOLSKI, INVESTMENT LAND FIRST ROW TO THE SEAThe investment land with a tot…
€3,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir