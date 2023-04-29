Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Dubrovnik
8
Grad Dubrovnik
8
Grad Korcula
2
Korcula
1
Opcina Orebic
1
Opcina Smokvica
1
13 properties total found
Other 31 room in Korcula, Croatia
Other 31 room
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
Hotel 19 rooms in Orebic, Croatia
Hotel 19 rooms
Orebic, Croatia
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 8,800,000
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 1,400,000
In one of the most famous cities on the Adriatic coastline, Dubrovnik lies a stunning proper…
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
12 bath 750 m²
€ 1,870,000
  The 750 m2 Kaboga stone villa, located just in the heart of Gruz port, was originally buil…
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
66 m²
€ 2,370,000
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
508 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 200 m²
€ 625,000
Commercial in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
95 m²
€ 1,550,000
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
23 bath 2 948 m²
€ 6,250,000
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 bath 450 m²
€ 3,115,000
Commercial 4 bathrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bath 166 m²
€ 1,510,000
If you are looking for a commercial property to start your real estate journey, then surely …
Commercial in Smokvica, Croatia
Commercial
Smokvica, Croatia
16 000 m²
€ 225,000
Korcula - Smokvica. Agricultural land - forest, 16.000m2 located along the road, 2 km from t…
Manufacture 1 room in Pupnat, Croatia
Manufacture 1 room
Pupnat, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 150,000
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
