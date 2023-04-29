Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Commercial real estate in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
Other 31 room
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
Hotel 19 rooms
Orebic, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 8,800,000
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 1,400,000
In one of the most famous cities on the Adriatic coastline, Dubrovnik lies a stunning proper…
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
12 bath
750 m²
€ 1,870,000
The 750 m2 Kaboga stone villa, located just in the heart of Gruz port, was originally buil…
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
66 m²
€ 2,370,000
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
508 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 200 m²
€ 625,000
Commercial
Dubrovnik, Croatia
95 m²
€ 1,550,000
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
23 bath
2 948 m²
€ 6,250,000
Commercial real estate
Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 bath
450 m²
€ 3,115,000
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 bath
166 m²
€ 1,510,000
If you are looking for a commercial property to start your real estate journey, then surely …
Commercial
Smokvica, Croatia
16 000 m²
€ 225,000
Korcula - Smokvica. Agricultural land - forest, 16.000m2 located along the road, 2 km from t…
Manufacture 1 room
Pupnat, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 150,000
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
