Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Crikvenica
  5. Crikvenica
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
50 Number of rooms
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
Hotel 60 roomsin Selce, Croatia
Hotel 60 rooms
Selce, Croatia
60 Number of rooms 5 000 m²
€ 8,000,000
Crikvenica, Selce, hotel in a very nice location, only 10 m from the crystal turquoise sea. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir